GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 436.4% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of GigaMedia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.24% of GigaMedia as of its most recent SEC filing.

GigaMedia Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GIGM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.45. 19,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,699. GigaMedia has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

