Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives $2,925.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,925.00.
A number of research firms have commented on GVDNY. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd.
Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.
