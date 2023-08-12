Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $8.80 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.90.

Get Global Business Travel Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group Price Performance

GBTG stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.05. The company had a trading volume of 359,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,078. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Global Business Travel Group has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Global Business Travel Group had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Business Travel Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Business Travel Group news, CEO Paul G. Abbott bought 8,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $50,918.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,537,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,857,656.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the first quarter valued at about $170,437,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 1,169.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,564,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,400 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,656,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $6,173,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP raised its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,734,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 518,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

About Global Business Travel Group

(Get Free Report)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.