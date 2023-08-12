Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $31.48 million during the quarter.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:JETMF opened at $0.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.63.

Get Global Crossing Airlines Group alerts:

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America. It operates a US Part 121 flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft, as well as the Airbus A321 freighter. The company offers aircraft, crew, and maintenance and insurance using wet lease contracts to airlines and non-airlines; and passenger aircraft charter services.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.