Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $31.48 million during the quarter.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:JETMF opened at $0.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.63.
About Global Crossing Airlines Group
