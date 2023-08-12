GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $72.00. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC cut their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.19.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GFS

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

GFS stock traded down $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $56.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,513,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,777. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.71. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1 year low of $46.52 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Equities analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 274.5% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.