GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $72.00. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.07% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC cut their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.19.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance
GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Equities analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 274.5% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
