GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV) Shares Down 10%

GMV Minerals Inc. (CVE:GMV – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14. 46,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 61,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

GMV Minerals Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$11.52 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.26.

GMV Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project that consists of 42 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,800 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GMV Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMV Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.