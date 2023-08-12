goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target Increased to C$167.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$153.00 to C$167.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EHMEF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on goeasy to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of goeasy stock opened at $99.41 on Friday. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of $64.99 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.66 and a 200 day moving average of $83.33.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

