Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $4.97 million during the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 60.55% and a negative return on equity of 178.78%.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AUMN opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $8.57.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Golden Minerals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 108,858 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,236 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 113,100 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AUMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Golden Minerals from $13.80 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Monday, June 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.