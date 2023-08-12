Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Raymond James currently has $15.50 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GBDC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.25 to $12.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Shares of GBDC opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 136.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Golub Capital BDC

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $739,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 38,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 579,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 19,521 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $800,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 341,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 141,526 shares in the last quarter. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Further Reading

