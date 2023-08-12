GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT Raised to $11.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of GoodRx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of GoodRx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoodRx has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.38.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GoodRx

GoodRx Stock Performance

GDRX traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,431,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,024. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 263.75, a P/E/G ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.87 million. GoodRx had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 2.51%. Analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in GoodRx by 11.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,498,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after buying an additional 250,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in GoodRx by 98.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 539,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 266,908 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in GoodRx by 24.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 76,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in GoodRx by 48.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,227,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after buying an additional 397,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 2.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 34.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoodRx

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.