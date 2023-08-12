Graham (NYSE:GHM) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

NYSE GHM opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $179.55 million, a PE ratio of 79.90 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.30. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $47.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.68 million. Graham had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Graham will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHM. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Graham by 35.1% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,135,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after buying an additional 294,849 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Graham by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 599,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Graham by 11.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 540,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after buying an additional 57,507 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Graham by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after buying an additional 18,326 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 15.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 45,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

