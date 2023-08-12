Graham (NYSE:GHM) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.
Graham Stock Performance
NYSE GHM opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $179.55 million, a PE ratio of 79.90 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.30. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15.
Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $47.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.68 million. Graham had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Graham will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graham
Graham Company Profile
Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Graham
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.