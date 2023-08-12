Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given New C$93.00 Price Target at CIBC

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$98.00 to C$93.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GRT.UN. Raymond James upgraded Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$95.75.

GRT.UN stock opened at C$74.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$78.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$81.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$63.29 and a 1-year high of C$88.58. The stock has a market cap of C$4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2667 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -64.65%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

