Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.44

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.44 and traded as low as C$1.20. Graphite One shares last traded at C$1.23, with a volume of 171,330 shares.
Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphite One in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.
Graphite One (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Graphite One Inc. will post -0.0196522 EPS for the current year.
Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,600 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.
