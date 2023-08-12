Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN) Short Interest Up 55.6% in July

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2023

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCNGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes Trading Up 0.0 %

GECCN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.20. 7,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289. Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $25.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average of $24.71.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.4017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. - Notes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. - Notes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.