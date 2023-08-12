Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN) Short Interest Up 55.6% in July

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes Trading Up 0.0 %

GECCN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.20. 7,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289. Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $25.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average of $24.71.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.4017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

