Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Shares Acquired by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Free Report) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Greenbrook TMS worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 366.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GBNH shares. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Greenbrook TMS Stock Performance

Greenbrook TMS stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89. Greenbrook TMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $5.92.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greenbrook TMS Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

