GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) Shares Down 0%

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA) was down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 143,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 486,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

GreenLight Biosciences Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $45.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43.

GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. GreenLight Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,521.00% and a negative return on equity of 374.26%. The business had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of GreenLight Biosciences

About GreenLight Biosciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56,810 shares during the period. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

