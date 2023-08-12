GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) Shares Down 0%

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNAGet Free Report) was down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 143,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 486,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

GreenLight Biosciences Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $45.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43.

GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNAGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. GreenLight Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,521.00% and a negative return on equity of 374.26%. The business had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of GreenLight Biosciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56,810 shares during the period. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GreenLight Biosciences

