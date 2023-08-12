Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,729 Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 79,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 127.2% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 129,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 72,536 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 130,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 51,532 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newell Brands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.08.

Newell Brands stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.84%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

