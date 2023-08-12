Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 41,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,019,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $1,081,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $7,804,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.79.

Chubb Stock Up 0.1 %

CB opened at $201.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.26 and a 200-day moving average of $199.77. The company has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 18.04 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,632.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $479,632.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,618,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,085 shares of company stock worth $2,337,726. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

