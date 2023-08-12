Griffin Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in MP Materials by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MP opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.63. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $38.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $111,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 39,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,156.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other MP Materials news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal purchased 5,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $111,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,156.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $14,057,954.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,561,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $558,940 in the last quarter. Insiders own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

MP has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MP Materials

MP Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.