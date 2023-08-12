Griffin Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,231,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.53.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,387,124.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,422,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $148.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.39 and its 200-day moving average is $135.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $203.67. The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.03, a PEG ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 0.96.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

