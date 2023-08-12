Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,260,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,928,000 after purchasing an additional 107,837 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,570,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,266,000 after purchasing an additional 214,916 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,420,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,792,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,173,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,498,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VB opened at $201.90 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.08. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

