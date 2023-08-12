Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases 74 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.85.

NYSE LHX opened at $187.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.91 and a 200-day moving average of $196.84. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.55 and a 1-year high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

