Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 38,144 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,144 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Magnite worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 7.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 24.4% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 89.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 31,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Magnite by 13.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,534,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after acquiring an additional 183,491 shares during the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGNI opened at $8.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.15. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $15.73.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.22. Magnite had a negative net margin of 38.65% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $130.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 5,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $61,363.20. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 335,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,028.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Magnite news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 5,640 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $61,363.20. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 335,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,028.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Day sold 9,584 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $143,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 424,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,868 shares of company stock worth $3,204,366 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

