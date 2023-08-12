Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) PT Raised to $39.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.57% from the company’s current price.

GO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GO

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GO traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $34.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,087. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.73. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $42.90.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $965.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.49 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Grocery Outlet news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 106,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $3,216,484.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,200.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $66,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,284. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 106,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $3,216,484.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,200.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,795 shares of company stock valued at $5,836,895 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 5.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.