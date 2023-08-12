Grocery Outlet’s (GO) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.38.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GO

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $965.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.49 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 1.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $60,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,400 shares in the company, valued at $831,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 106,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $3,216,484.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,200.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $60,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,795 shares of company stock worth $5,836,895. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1,269.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.