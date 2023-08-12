Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,100 shares, a growth of 301.4% from the July 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 34.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 30,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AVAL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.62. 108,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $3.64.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Cuts Dividend

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $662.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.54 million. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 4.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.0145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 7.48%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is 68.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVAL

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.