Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Grupo Bimbo Stock Performance
Grupo Bimbo stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.27. Grupo Bimbo has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $22.76.
Grupo Bimbo Company Profile
