Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Grupo Bimbo Stock Performance

Grupo Bimbo stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.27. Grupo Bimbo has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $22.76.

Get Grupo Bimbo alerts:

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.