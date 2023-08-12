GS Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

GS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 40.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 55.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Spotify Technology Price Performance
SPOT stock opened at $138.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 1.74. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.76 and its 200 day moving average is $139.43.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Spotify Technology Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
