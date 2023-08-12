GS Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

GS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 40.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 55.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPOT stock opened at $138.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 1.74. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.76 and its 200 day moving average is $139.43.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

