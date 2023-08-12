GS Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

GS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the quarter. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Equinix by 112.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $774.17 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $821.63. The company has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 89.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $780.25 and its 200 day moving average is $735.83.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.32%.

In other Equinix news, Director Fidelma Russo sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $777.08, for a total transaction of $283,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, Director Fidelma Russo sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $777.08, for a total transaction of $283,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $5,414,749. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $809.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equinix

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.