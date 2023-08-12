GS Investments Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

GS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.7% of GS Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 704.2% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Raymond James raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.

SCHW stock opened at $64.08 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day moving average is $60.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,447 shares of company stock worth $13,866,915. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

