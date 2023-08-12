Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Enstar Group accounts for approximately 3.3% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Enstar Group worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Enstar Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Enstar Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Enstar Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 29,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,780,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,621,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in Enstar Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 91,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,162,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ESGR traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.47. 20,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.48. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.60. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $169.04 and a 1-year high of $271.39.

ESGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enstar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Enstar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

