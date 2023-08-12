Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Buys 8,842 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $1,868,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 22.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 16.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Pinterest by 123.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 215,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 119,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 182,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $5,011,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $118,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,914.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 182,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $5,011,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 805,805 shares of company stock valued at $21,168,094 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PINS. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.61.

Shares of PINS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,798,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,422,072. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.95 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average of $25.91.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

