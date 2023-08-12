Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after purchasing an additional 968,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,924,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,273,000 after purchasing an additional 901,115 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE:PSX traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,558,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,725. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.34. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $117.29.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,300 shares of company stock worth $20,351,956 over the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.77.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

