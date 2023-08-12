Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Has $964,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.11. 2,067,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,642,295. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.80. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.70 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

