Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 3,725 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. Brookfield makes up 1.8% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In related news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $219,330,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Price Performance

NYSE BN traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $34.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,325,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,364. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.76 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average of $32.88.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.30 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.85%.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 311.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Brookfield

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.