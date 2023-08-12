Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

VBR stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.77. 311,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $178.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.03.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

