Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Sells 7,141 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 90.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,141 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,532,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,670,000 after buying an additional 58,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,481,000 after purchasing an additional 55,820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,481,000 after purchasing an additional 92,175 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 530,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,300,000 after purchasing an additional 40,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 352,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,334,000 after purchasing an additional 18,688 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
NYSEARCA:VOOV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.67. The stock had a trading volume of 46,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,673. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $123.18 and a one year high of $161.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.32 and a 200 day moving average of $150.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
