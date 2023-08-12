Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Sells 7,141 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 90.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,141 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,532,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,670,000 after buying an additional 58,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,481,000 after purchasing an additional 55,820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,481,000 after purchasing an additional 92,175 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 530,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,300,000 after purchasing an additional 40,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 352,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,334,000 after purchasing an additional 18,688 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VOOV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.67. The stock had a trading volume of 46,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,673. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $123.18 and a one year high of $161.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.32 and a 200 day moving average of $150.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.