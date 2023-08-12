Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GOF stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 27,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

