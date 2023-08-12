Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.19

Shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.19 and traded as low as $16.10. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $16.12, with a volume of 392,078 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
