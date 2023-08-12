Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.19

Shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.19 and traded as low as $16.10. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $16.12, with a volume of 392,078 shares trading hands.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19.

Get Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.