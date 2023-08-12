GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires 105,438 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 680,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,438 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $52,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Integer by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Integer by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Integer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITGR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Integer from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.83.

Integer Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ITGR opened at $89.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.05 million. Integer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Integer

In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $303,956.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Integer Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.