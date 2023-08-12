GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,943 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $44,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,476,000 after acquiring an additional 108,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,766,000 after buying an additional 2,048,184 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,391,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,898,000 after buying an additional 25,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,358,000 after buying an additional 66,309 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,219,000 after buying an additional 1,025,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $622,913.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,477.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.57, for a total value of $1,827,007.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,525,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $622,913.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,477.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,179 shares of company stock valued at $8,158,444. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $181.91 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $183.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

