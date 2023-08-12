GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,374 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 871,106 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.84% of AtriCure worth $36,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 47.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure during the first quarter valued at about $343,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AtriCure by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,092,000 after purchasing an additional 46,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 4,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $202,883.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 4,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $202,883.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $66,876.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,205.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,865 shares of company stock valued at $498,982 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.33. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $59.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.69.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $100.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.55 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

AtriCure Profile

(Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

