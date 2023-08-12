GW&K Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 784,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 230,038 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $32,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NSA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

Insider Transactions at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In related news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.92 per share, for a total transaction of $923,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,012,684 shares in the company, valued at $148,148,293.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $58.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.34.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 215.39%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.