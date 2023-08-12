GW&K Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 586,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.80% of Helios Technologies worth $38,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLIO. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Helios Technologies from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

In other Helios Technologies news, Director Philippe Lemaitre sold 2,750 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $180,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,133.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

Helios Technologies stock opened at $57.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.03 and a 1-year high of $72.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.71 and a 200-day moving average of $62.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $227.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.14 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

