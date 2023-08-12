GW&K Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,416,104 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.60% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $51,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,015,000 after purchasing an additional 112,865 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 124,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 77,385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $42.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.25). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUPN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

