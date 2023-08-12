GW&K Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,934,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,758 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Krispy Kreme were worth $30,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter worth about $1,018,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Krispy Kreme by 925.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 148,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 134,344 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Krispy Kreme by 3.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Krispy Kreme Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.50, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.60. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $16.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $418.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.08 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DNUT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HSBC increased their target price on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

(Free Report)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.