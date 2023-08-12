GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $37.32 Million Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.90% of Minerals Technologies worth $37,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 308.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. CL King raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

MTX stock opened at $58.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.22. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $551.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.69%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

