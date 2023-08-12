GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $38.10 Million Stock Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,424,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,308 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $38,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNDR. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 223.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Schneider National from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Schneider National Price Performance

NYSE:SNDR opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.07. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $31.74.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 15.65%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

