GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $43.27 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Sysco worth $43,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,205,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYY opened at $71.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.22 and a 1 year high of $87.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.83.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

