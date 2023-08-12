GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $44.66 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Paychex worth $44,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Paychex by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 1.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 0.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $125.48 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $139.47. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.67 and a 200 day moving average of $113.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.87.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

